Marie D. (O'Neill) Hinton, 79, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Donations in Marie's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111; or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-700. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019