Marie D. (DiPinto) Tirinzoni, 85, of Berlin, widow of Joseph D. Tirinzoni, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.



Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Anna (DeBella) DiPinto. Marie was a Berlin resident for the past 57 years. She was a graduate of the St. Francis School of Nursing and later taught at the Meriden School of Nursing. Marie was employed at Newington Children's Hospital and at Berlin Public Nursing, before retiring in 1996. She was a devoted member of St. Paul Church and the Ladies Guild at church. Marie enjoyed cruising, camping, the beach, going to the casinos, and Italian cooking. She always looked forward to family gatherings, holidays with family and friends, and family dinners.



Surviving are her children, Peter (Julie) Tirinzoni of Kensington, Lisa (Michael) Godin of Berlin, and Joseph (Kathleen) Tirinzoni of Avon; a brother, Vito DiPinto of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Karissa and Michael Tirinzoni, James and Kaylee Godin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Francis DiPinto.



Funeral services were held on March 8, 2019 at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home/Porter's Funeral Service, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Church. Burial was in Maple Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Church. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 7, 2019