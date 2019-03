Marie Irene Johnson, 78, of Meriden, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. She was born in South Berwick, Maine on June 27, 1940 to the late Irene Elliot.



She leaves behind her brother, Richard; sisters, Claudia and Norma Jean; daughter, Melba Leary and her husband, Lonnie; sons, John Chandler, David, Michael, Phil, and Robert Johnson; grandchildren, Nakia and Keywan Johnson, Roemello and Giovanni Leary, and Carlynn Sakowicz; and great-grandchildren, Jaidon Adorno and Ricardo Hernandez Jr.



Marie worked for Double A Transportation for many years until her retirement. In her free time she enjoyed old movies, listening to music, and cooking for her family. Marie especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her family would like to express their gratitude to Marie's caregiver of exactly six years, Ana Caraballo, for the love and care she gave to Marie.



Friends may visit with Marie's family on Saturday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family.