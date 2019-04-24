Marie Rita Rossi Visintainer, 97, died April 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Hazleton, PA, and graduated as a nurse from the Hazleton State Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. For four years, in World War II, she served as a Navy Nurse, stationed in the Great Lakes and in Hawaii and Guam, during the Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns. In the Navy she met her husband Fred Visintainer who was also serving in the Pacific. Marie and Fred married in 1946 after Marie was discharged at the rank of Commander.



The couple lived in Drums, PA and belonged to the Good Shepherd Church, until they moved to Meriden, CT, in 1990 and joined the St. Stanislaus Parish. They were married for 63 years until Fred's death in 2009.



Mrs. Visintainer has six children (the youngest son died at birth) and five sons- and daughters-in-law: Madelon Baranoski, PhD, and her husband Robert; Marita Lazzaro, APRN, and her husband Stephen; Ferdinand Visintainer, VMD, and his wife Mary; Paul Visintainer, PhD, and his wife Elizabeth; and Mariann Miller, JD and her husband Anthony. She has 16 grandchildren and five grandsons- and granddaughters-in-law. She also has six great-grandchildren with the seventh due in June.



Marie was an artist in knitting and crocheting, presenting all in the family with cherished gifts. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and a great-grandmother and we are all the better for that.



Her Family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. Wallingford, CT, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church of St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St. Meriden. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Smile Train (P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231) and to the Hartford Hospital Home Hospice. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019