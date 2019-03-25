Marie S. Murphy, 97, wife of the late Raymond Murphy, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.



Born in Meriden on Aug. 31, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Chester Sr. and Carmela (DiTore) Santoro. Mrs. Murphy was a lifelong Meriden resident. She was a 1939 graduate from Meriden High School. She was a parishioner of both Saint Rose of Lima and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.



Marie was employed by New Departure prior to her retirement in 1974 and was an active member of the UAW retiree's chapter 987 and a member of Meriden AARP. Marie loved to country line dance and belonged to the New England Western Dance Assoc., where she met her dear friend, Lorraine.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hudson; a son, Raymond Murphy (Shelley); grandchildren, Edward Novicelli (Cheryl), Armann Armannsson (Donna), Kiersten Pflugbeil (Glenn), and Nicole Murphy; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Joe, Max, Thor, Alyssa, Madison, and Michael; and great great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Elizabeth, and Jayce. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Erna Armannsdottir and Tammy Luft; and many nieces and nephews, especially her niece, Patricia Santoro and nephew, Louis Milano Jr. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Murphy; brothers, Chester Santoro Jr., Michael Santoro, and Louis Milano Sr.; and son-in-law, Paul Hudson.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday morning prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 306 Industrial Park Road, Middletown, CT 06457.