Marie Smithausler, 78, beloved wife of Ken Smithausler, died, Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in Massachusetts on December 9, 1940.
Marie was a longtime Wallingford resident, worked as a nurses aid and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She loved her kids and grandchildren with all her heart. Marie favorite number was 3, she was a 49ers and Yankees fan and enjoyed traveling with her husband Ken to Vermont and classic car shows.
Besides her husband Ken, she is survived by her three daughters: Peggy (Ronnie), Michelle (Bruce) and Kathy (Sam), her four sons; Ed, Ed, Frank (Patti) and Ken and many cherished grandchildren and great granchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Pat, her brother, Marty and her sister, Maureen.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019