Marilyn "Cookie" Alexander, 82, a four-year resident of Curtis Home in Meriden, passed away peacefully on March 18th with loving family at her side. Marilyn is pre-deceased by Alfred "Roy" Alexander whom she called "the love of her life". She was "mom" to five children and their spouses, Stanley P. Gura and wife, Suzanne, Daniel T. Gura and wife, April, Mary F. Emerling, Jo-Anne M. Gura (pre-deceased), and Dianne Levy and husband, Eric. Mom was "Grammy" to Stas', Stephanie, Mallorie, Daniel, Erin, Justin, Ian, Bobby and Jenna. And, she has six great grandchildren. Mom always said she loved us all equally but we suspect she loved her little dog, Charisse (also pre-deceased), a bit more and we were all okay with that.



Mom also loved her job at Southern New England Telephone Company and retired from there after many years of loyal service. She loved lobster rolls or a soft-shelled crab with an ice-cold beer in the Summer, playing the slots at the casino, going to shows at the casino, sharing the casino experience with her family and friends, and she loved Jon Bon Jovi (mom was a terrible flirt).



She was a firecracker who spoke her mind and gave the wonderful staff at Curtis Home a run for their money. On behalf of Marilyn's family, we'd like to acknowledge Curtis Home. We knew she was safe and cared for there. We appreciate the God's work of caring for the elderly there and thank the staff for the support and respect shown to us right up to the end. Marilyn's wit and presence will be missed by all who knew her.



For family and close friends, a celebration of life followed by interment is scheduled for Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Memorial Chapel at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road in Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the chapel. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450 or to the Curtis Home, 380 Crown Street, Meriden, CT 06450. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019