|
|
Marilyn E. Boettger, 81, peacefully passed away on January 22, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerhard M. Boettger. A loving mother and sister, Marilyn is survived by her daughters Kara Boettger and Lisa Boettger; step-daughter Gerda Leveille (Patrick); and brother Charles "Bud" Gould (Patricia). She was predeceased by her step-daughter Helga Glynn (Thomas). Family and friends will remember her fondly as a caring teacher, talented artist, knowledgeable gardener, and devoted caregiver.
At her request, no services will be held. To share a condolence with Marilyn's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Memorial donations in Marilyn's name may be made to the Petit Family Foundation at www.petitfamilyfoundation.org.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020