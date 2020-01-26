The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Boettger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn E. Boettger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn E. Boettger Obituary
Marilyn E. Boettger, 81, peacefully passed away on January 22, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerhard M. Boettger. A loving mother and sister, Marilyn is survived by her daughters Kara Boettger and Lisa Boettger; step-daughter Gerda Leveille (Patrick); and brother Charles "Bud" Gould (Patricia). She was predeceased by her step-daughter Helga Glynn (Thomas). Family and friends will remember her fondly as a caring teacher, talented artist, knowledgeable gardener, and devoted caregiver.

At her request, no services will be held. To share a condolence with Marilyn's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Memorial donations in Marilyn's name may be made to the Petit Family Foundation at www.petitfamilyfoundation.org.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -