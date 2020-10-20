1/1
Marilyn J. Schumacher
4/17/1938 - 10/18/2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Marilyn Joyce (Valente) Schumacher - age 82, born April 17, 1938 in Wallingford, Ct. where she lived all of her life. She was the daughter of the late Margaret (Claps) and Pasquale Valente. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Schumacher and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mark R. and Debra Schumacher and her daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Tony Martorelli. She is also survived by her grandchildren Derek Alexander Schumacher, his wife Jennifer and her son Jason, Amber Marie Schumacher, Robyn Valente Martorelli and Anthony Kenneth Martorelli. She was a proud great grandmother to Derek and Jen's daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth Schumacher. In addition, Marilyn is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and cousins - all of whom she loved dearly.

In true Marilyn fashion, Mom left us this to print and it is at this point that she wanted us to stop; however, we would be remiss if we did not mention that Marilyn and Bob would hold the annual Schumacher 4th of July picnic beginning in 1976 where the entire family came together each year to celebrate, traveling from all over the state and country to be there. These fond memories will carry us all forward. Finally, we would like to thank everyone who has helped Marilyn over the years: family, friends, and neighbors; we are forever grateful for the kindness.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Thursday, October 22, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 10 am. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. The funeral service may be viewed via livestream available on her online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 19, 2020
Marilyn was a sweet person. She was kind and Im glade to have known her since her grand kids were babies . Peace be with the family and to know she will be remembered. My prayers are with the family-
Lisa
Friend
