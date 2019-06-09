Marilyn Leiner, 73, wife of 53 years to Richard Leiner, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Meriden on Aug. 27, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Attilio and Doris (Dupuis) Fontanella. Marilyn was employed by St. Rose Church as the parish secretary for many years. She was known for her generosity and kindness. Marilyn was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting for the Chrysalis Center in Meriden, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her two devoted daughters, Beth and her husband, Stephen Ziobrowski, and Dawn and her husband, Joseph Zavalishin. Marilyn is also survived by her four grandchildren, Zachary & Gregory Ziobrowski and Sean & Alexis Zavalishin; her brother, Gary Fontanella; as well as many other loving family and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Campus, 585 Main St., South Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, on Monday, June 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 9, 2019