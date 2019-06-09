The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 E. Main St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Campus
585 Main St.
South Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Leiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Leiner


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Leiner Obituary
Marilyn Leiner, 73, wife of 53 years to Richard Leiner, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Meriden on Aug. 27, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Attilio and Doris (Dupuis) Fontanella. Marilyn was employed by St. Rose Church as the parish secretary for many years. She was known for her generosity and kindness. Marilyn was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting for the Chrysalis Center in Meriden, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her two devoted daughters, Beth and her husband, Stephen Ziobrowski, and Dawn and her husband, Joseph Zavalishin. Marilyn is also survived by her four grandchildren, Zachary & Gregory Ziobrowski and Sean & Alexis Zavalishin; her brother, Gary Fontanella; as well as many other loving family and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Campus, 585 Main St., South Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, on Monday, June 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now