Marion J. (Byczynski) Busa, 91, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19.
Marion was born September 15, 1928, in Meriden, CT. She attended Meriden schools and was a member of the Fife and Drum Club. She worked at Grants Department Store, where she met her husband, Lawrence, after his return home from service in WWII. They were married on May 8, 1948.
She became a homemaker and mother, but, returned to work in 1969 at O'Laughlin's Commercial Laundry for several years before moving to Terryville, CT. She then worked at Chapman Manufacturing for two years before retiring in 1980.
Marion and Lawrence enjoyed the beach, dining out, flea markets and movies and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They moved to Torrington, CT in 1999.
Besides her husband of 70 years, Marion was predeceased by her parents, Stephanie and Michael Byczynski; her brothers Joseph, Walter, Edward, John and Charles and her sister, Estelle Woodtke and Genevieve Schipritt.
She leaves behind two daughters, Shirley and her husband Mark Papallo of Torrington, CT, with whom she resided for over twenty years, Susan L. Samela of Bristol, CT; three grandsons, Justin L. Poulin, Jeremiah S. Samela and Robert M. Papallo; six great grandchildren, two godchildren, Mrs. Patricia Oneto of Glastonbury, CT and Mrs. Denise Faucher of Londonderry, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews and a very dear lifelong friend, Mrs. Adele Fuffo of Meriden, CT.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Middletown, CT, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Cook Funeral Home of Torrington, CT, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to () Condolences may be sent to Marion's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020