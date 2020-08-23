Marion M. (Arre) Testa, 95, of Southington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Southington Care Center, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Anthony Testa.
She was born Aug, 19, 1924 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Modesto and Maria (Fralonardo) Arre. She had retired from Bradley Memorial Hospital from the linen and housekeeping department.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Deborah) Testa, Donna (David) Cello all of Southington, Kathleen (Wayne) Sharp of Bristol. She also leaves her grandchildren, Gregory (Lisa) Costello, Jennifer Cello, David Cello Jr., Sarah (Robert) Wadley, Wayne Sharp and Walker Sharp, her great grandchildren Dominic, Anthony, Gianna, Lila and Juliette.
She was predeceased a daughter Carol Parks, and four brothers Steven, Michael, Thomas and Dominic Arre, three sisters Grace Musto, Mary Cibula and Chris Mesite.
Marion was known for her humor, sarcasm and take charge attitude. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, whom she enjoyed spending time with. The family would like to thank the Franciscan Home and Hospice Care for the compassionate care they provided.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery . Calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 9 am -10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
