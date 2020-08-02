1/1
Marion Pontolillo Gawlak
1926 - 2020
Marion Pontolillo Gawlak, 94, of Meriden, formerly of Shetland Dr., Wallingford, died peacefully in her sleep at her residence whom she resided with her daughter and caregiver Sandra on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She was born in Meriden, April 3, 1926, a daughter of the late James and Clarabell Pontolillo and stepdaughter of Gertrude Lemke. She worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and New Departure. Marion enjoyed reading, coloring, drawing, shopping, writing poetry, bowling and especially trips to the casino. She was an active member of Heritage Senior Center in Middletown. Her greatest joy was hosting holidays at her home for her family. All of her family loved her cooking.

She is survived by her daughters, Jo-Ann Meyer (Tom), and Sandra Zadrick; her grandchildren, Karen Reed, Dan Gawlak (Stacy), Brian Gawlak (Cindy), Tom Meyer (Brhyona), Brandon Meyer (Kim), Fawn Soltis (Mark Tarnawa), John Soltis Jr., Nicole Miller (Bill), Shane (Amy), Shannon and Sheldon Theriault, Danielle Zadrick (Steve), and Ally Galloza (Mike); her sister Trudy Oldendick; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Slavinski and Teddy "Sam" Gawlak; her companion, Harry Benigni; her children, James J. Gawlak, Teddie Soltis, and Debra J. Gawlak; her siblings, Louis Pontolillo, Peter Pontolillo, Peggy Krech, Dolly King and Audrey Morrison; and her beloved dog, Loli.

Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Heritage Senior Center, Heart Homecare and the Agency for Aging.

Due to the current pandemic funeral services and interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.

www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
