|
|
Maritza "Marti" D. (DeLasota) Wolcheski, 67, of Wallingford, wife of 47 years to John V. Wolcheski Sr., passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born in Havana, Cuba on June 1, 1952, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa Maria (DeMarcos) DeLasota.
She worked as a Special Ed Paraprofessional for many years. She enjoyed RV camping, motorcycles, hosting parties, enjoyed listening to Toby Keith and Elvis Presley, and especially loved family gatherings.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her sons, John V. Wolcheski Jr. and his wife, Nicole, and Jeff V. Wolcheski and his wife, Kelly, all of Wallingford; her brothers, Dr. Dean DeLasota and his wife, Claudia, of Miami, Fla., and Anthony DeLasota and his wife, Mary, of Celebration, Fla.; her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Riley, Jacob, and Ryen; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Denise Smith.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Wallingford Wishing Well, 382 N. Cherry Street Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 17, 2019