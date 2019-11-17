The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Maritza Wolcheski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maritza Wolcheski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maritza D. Wolcheski


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maritza D. Wolcheski Obituary
Maritza "Marti" D. (DeLasota) Wolcheski, 67, of Wallingford, wife of 47 years to John V. Wolcheski Sr., passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born in Havana, Cuba on June 1, 1952, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa Maria (DeMarcos) DeLasota.

She worked as a Special Ed Paraprofessional for many years. She enjoyed RV camping, motorcycles, hosting parties, enjoyed listening to Toby Keith and Elvis Presley, and especially loved family gatherings.

In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her sons, John V. Wolcheski Jr. and his wife, Nicole, and Jeff V. Wolcheski and his wife, Kelly, all of Wallingford; her brothers, Dr. Dean DeLasota and his wife, Claudia, of Miami, Fla., and Anthony DeLasota and his wife, Mary, of Celebration, Fla.; her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Riley, Jacob, and Ryen; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Denise Smith.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Wallingford Wishing Well, 382 N. Cherry Street Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maritza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -