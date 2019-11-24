The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie E. Cavanaugh


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie E. Cavanaugh Obituary
Marjorie E. Cavanaugh, age 103, of Meriden, loving wife of the late Michael Cavanaugh, passed away on November 16, 2019 at Miller Memorial Community in Meriden. She was born on March 6, 1916 to the late Woodman and Nellie Spargo Carne. She leaves her sons; Michael Cavanaugh and his wife Nancy of Meriden, and Dale Cavanaugh and his wife Terry, also of Meriden. Marjorie also leaves her grandchildren; Rick Cavanaugh, Kristen Bellantuno (Paul), Michelle Ruggiero (Ron), and Lisa Johnson (Greg), and great-grandchildren; Samantha and Trevor Cavanaugh, Joshua and Kaylee Bellantuno, Madyson and R.J. Ruggiero, Michael Perez, and Xander Johnson. After graduating high school Marjorie went on to work in sales for many years, mostly for the W.T. Grant Company, until her retirement. Her family would like to thank the staff at Miller Memorial Community for the compassionate care of their mother during her time there.

Services are privately being held at the convenience of Marjorie's family, and are under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Miller Memorial Community, 360 Broad St. #1, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, or to share a memory with Marjorie's family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -