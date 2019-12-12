|
|
Marjorie E. Lumbra, 71, beloved wife of the late Harold Lumbra passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at the Meriden Center. Born on September 27, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Morgan) Vibberts. Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Meriden and a graduate of Maloney High School. She is survived by her aunt, whom she resided with, Jennette Cloutier and her special cousins Michael Cloutier and William Cloutier. Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday December 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Marjorie Lumbra may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019