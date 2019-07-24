The Reverend Mark Bonsignore, known to all as Fr. Mark has entered eternal rest at The Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his cherished loved ones and friends after a long battle with cancer. After 15 years of doing mission promotion and spending time as a missioner in Tanzania East Africa, by special agreement with the Missionaries of the Holy Apostles and the Archbishop of Hartford, Fr. Mark served the Archdiocese for more than 40 years as a weekend associate of the Church of the Resurrection and as chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury for 19 years and at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for 22 years. He was certified by the Association of Professional Chaplains.



In addition to hospital chaplaincy, his first love was Liturgical Music. Music was always a part of Fr. Mark's life. He had studied as a child and while studying in the School of Sacred Theology at The Catholic University of America in Washington, Fr. Mark pursued graduate studies in Sacred Music specializing in Choral Conducting. He was Ordained to the Priesthood in the Basilica of The National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in 1967 and in later years he did further study of music in the Juilliard School in New York City.



His musical goal was to preserve and develop a rich musical heritage typical of the Roman Catholic Church, the birthplace of choral music. Fr. Mark established and was music director of the parish choir at the Church of the Resurrection for more than 40 years. A large number of composers were greatly attracted to the beauty of the liturgical rites, prayers and texts of Roman Catholic Church; as a result they composed beautiful music for every worship event of the church year. Fr. Mark would seek out what was beautiful and appropriate and work together with the choir to provide beautiful music for worship to elevate one's mind and heart to God through Music. He believed when people came to worship, they should experience the extraordinary. The short time a congregation is in church is a 'Golden Opportunity' to nourish their minds, hearts and souls with a beautiful liturgical experience.



He was born in Rochester, NY, son of the late Marcus and Elvira Bonsignore. He was predeceased by his sister Lillian Bonsignore Cestra (Alexander). He is survived by his beloved sister, Carol Bonsignore-Kitchen (Andrew) of Rochester, NY; his beloved God-son, Christopher Maldonado of North Haven; his loving God daughter, Maritza Rivera McGowan (Gregory) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; his beloved nieces, Nancy Cestra Jakubowski (Stefan) of Laytonsville, MD, and their children, Christopher of Washington D.C. and Cayla (Tyler) White of Virginia Beach, VA, Lisa Pietrangeli and her daughters, Nina and Bianca, of Rochester, NY; his nephew, Alexander Cestra (Mary Ann) their children, Samuel and Miranda; several cousins; relatives and dear friends in Rochester, NY, Washington, D.C. and Connecticut.



Calling hours will be held at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Sunday, July 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. directly at Most Holy Trinity, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford. Interment will be private in White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, New York. A heartfelt thanks is expressed to the Care Teams of the Smilow Hospital NP12 and The Connecticut Hospice for their outstanding compassionate care.