Mark C. (Abdullah) Jensen, PM "Jibbers" 23, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born Mark Christopher Jensen, in Meriden, on March 15, 1997, a beloved son of Chris Jensen and Lisa (LaPenna) Jensen of Wallingford. Loved brother of TJ, Dan, and Bobby Jensen. He attended local schools and was a 2015 graduate of Lyman Hall High School. While still in high school he embraced Islam and joined the Islamic Center of Wallingford where he remains a member today. He was certified as an EMT through Hunter's Ambulance in 2016. In 2018 he became a licensed paramedic. Jibbers was currently employed as a paramedic at Hunters Ambulance in Meriden. Jibbers loved helping others, whether it was through his work as a paramedic or in his volunteer experience giving health screenings. He worked in the Southeast district of Washington DC before returning to CT. He was hard working, smart and honest. He treated everybody with kindness and enjoyed being with his family and friends. He often teased his loved ones and he loved to laugh and make others laugh. Jibbers was always present with those he loved and found a way to make everybody around him know how important they were to him. He had a knack for taking random items from the refrigerator and spice rack and coming up with a delicious meal. Mark was a passionate weight lifter. His kind and sensitive nature will be sorely missed. The family asks those inspired to do a kind act in his memory. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three brothers, Anthony, Daniel and Robert Jensen; his maternal grandparents Anthony LaPenna and Loretta (Santillo) LaPenna; his paternal grandmother Gerda Jensen; many aunts; and uncles including Anthony LaPenna, Joseph LaPenna, Danielle and Billy O'Malley, Christopher LaPenna, John LaPenna, Matthew LaPenna and Ashawnta Jackson, Noel and Eric Mills, and Julee Jensen; his great aunt Dahlia Jensen, great uncle and aunt Paul and Brenda Santillo; cousins, Anthony and Allie Notaro, Brendan and Cassidy LaPenna, Claudia Burmeister, Connor, Ryan, Kaitlin O'Malley, Oliver Mills, Jennifer Orlando and Beth Blackburn. He was predeceased by his grandfather Glenn Jensen; and his great uncle Leo Jensen. He has a large extended family, many friends and members of his mosque that will miss him deeply. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Tuesday, June 30th at 11 am. A private funeral service will be held in The Wallingford Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.