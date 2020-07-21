Mark R. Pegolo, 60, died on July 20, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Meriden, CT, on May 24, 1960, he was the son of Richard M. Pegolo and Dolores (Bossick) Pegolo. He had resided in Meriden, CT and had graduated from Johnson and Wales University. Mr. Pegolo was employed by Frontier Communications for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2017. Mark was an avid fisherman, a skilled carpenter and a jack of all trades. He was always ready and available to help a friend in need, whether it was cooking up a masterful meal with his culinary expertise or helping a friend move. He is survived by his daughter, Angela M. Blumstein and her husband Matthew of Wallingford, CT; his son, Ryan M. Pegolo of Stratford, CT; his sister, Kathy Ross of Cromwell, CT; his brother, Edward Pegolo and his wife Kathy and their son, Edward of Connelly Springs, NC; and his beloved aunt, Carole Litch of Middlefield, CT. He was predeceased by his mother, father and grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Ann St. Ext., Meriden. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Tuesday, July 21st from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
