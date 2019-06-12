Mark Reale, 68, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Born in Middletown on February 22, 1951, he was the son of Mary Loretta (Wiernasz) Reale and the late Alfred Reale. Mark had resided in Meriden and graduated from Platt High School, Class of 1970. He was previously employed by CVH and Times Fiber. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Mark will be greatly missed by his family. He was always there to lend an ear and provide a shoulder to lean on. In his youth he was an excellent athlete. He played baseball and football and was known for his speed in catching and carrying the football to the goal for Platt High School. Mark was a kind and gentle man who loved his pets. They were his companions and his joy. He also loved the Red Sox! Mark opened his home and his heart to many over the years and he appreciated the help that they provided and was happy to help them in return.

Through his long illness, he had many physical challenges and limitations and faced them with a smile. Mark never knew anger. Mark was blessed with many kind caregivers and friends. His family would like to thank them sincerely, especially his neighbor Mark Smith and his family and his dear friend Eleanor and her son. There are many whose names we do not know who provided care and support over many years and we thank them as well. We would like to thank Glory and the agency who sent her to Mark to provide care and transportation to many doctor appointments. Mark's wishes were that his life to be celebrated at a small private gathering of his family. His words were that he wanted this to be a happy and simple day. We will honor his wishes.

Besides his mother, Mark is survived by his sister Cindy and her husband Evart Michalski of Middletown, his brother Michael and his wife Lynn Reale of Wethersfield and his very special uncle John Wiernasz of Meriden and Anthony Malavenda of Florida. He is also survived by his nieces Andrea & Alyssa Reale of Boston, his nephew Justin Michalski, his great-niece Liliana Michalski, and by many cousins and their families. He is predeceased by his father and many aunts and uncles.

All celebrations of Mark's life will be private according to his wishes. Please keep him in your thoughts. Mark was an animal lover and anyone who wishes can make a donation to the Meriden Humane Society in his name, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450.