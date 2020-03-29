|
Mark Richardson, 46, of Wallingford, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Mark was born on November 28, 1973 at Meriden-Wallingford Hospital, the son of Thomas Richardson and the late Anne (Chojnicki) Richardson.
Besides his father, he is survived by his sister Kim (Richardson) Joyce of Marblehead, MA., brother Todd Richardson and his wife Kara of Colchester, nephew and niece, Tully and Rory Richardson, and his significant other Amy Gemma, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He had a kind soul. Mark said hi to strangers, made friends quickly, brightened the room with his friendly and at times goofy nature, and was always generous and willing to help others. We think he would want his death to help others in any way possible. Mark died because of his addiction to opioids. Let our loss be an example to others of what a true epidemic this problem is in our communities and around the world.
Services will be private.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020