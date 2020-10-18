1/1
Mark V. Johnston
1957 - 2020
Mark Vincent Johnston, 63, died peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Born in Meriden on January 20, 1957, he was the son of the late Vincent and Henriette (Salamandra) Johnston.

Mark was employed by Acord in Wallingford as a mail courier until his retirement in 2015. He was an avid bowler for Special Olympics, loved to travel and was a #1 Elvis' fan.

He is survived by two brothers, Dr. Alan C. Skidgell and his wife Jacqueline of Newington and Timothy S. Skidgell and his wife Jill of Griswold, three nieces; Ashley Wilson, Krysti Skidgell and Laurel Skidgell and a great nephew, Locke Wilson. He was predeceased by his brother, Jonathan Skidgell.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Funeral home service will begin at 10:00 followed by a burial at Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the MidState Arc, 200 Research Pkwy, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
