Mark Vincent Johnston, 63, died peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Born in Meriden on January 20, 1957, he was the son of the late Vincent and Henriette (Salamandra) Johnston.
Mark was employed by Acord in Wallingford as a mail courier until his retirement in 2015. He was an avid bowler for Special Olympics, loved to travel and was a #1 Elvis' fan.
He is survived by two brothers, Dr. Alan C. Skidgell and his wife Jacqueline of Newington and Timothy S. Skidgell and his wife Jill of Griswold, three nieces; Ashley Wilson, Krysti Skidgell and Laurel Skidgell and a great nephew, Locke Wilson. He was predeceased by his brother, Jonathan Skidgell.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Funeral home service will begin at 10:00 followed by a burial at Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the MidState Arc, 200 Research Pkwy, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.