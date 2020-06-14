Mark W. Hushak, 67, of Southington passed away on June 1, 2020 at his home.
Born December 16, 1952 in Southington, he was the son of Walter Hushak of Southington and the late Ruth Hushak.
Mark was employed by Aflac Insurance Company. He was loved and respected by his colleagues and co-workers and will be greatly missed. Mark earned a Bachelor of Science and Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State College. Upon Graduation, he taught in Southington at the John F. Kennedy Middle School before embarking on a career in business. He served in a number of capacities at Miller Nissan in Fairfield, CT, before joining Aflac.
In addition to his father he leaves a brother, Dana Hushak of Naples, FL; a sister, Maureen Murphy and husband Thomas of Southington, his longtime partner, Pam Albini, three nieces, Hailey Hushak of Fairfield, CA, Mackenzie & Madison Hushak of Grand Rapids, MI, and two nephews, Stephen Hushak of Atlanta, GA, and Alex Hushak of Chicago, IL.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Southington. He played football in high school and was credited with making a game saving tackle on Thanksgiving Day, 1969, against arch rival Plainville. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman spending time hiking and camping throughout New England. Mark's study of Political Science lead him to become a history buff. He enjoyed reading historical accounts particularly of World War II. He developed a deep respect for veterans and historical preservation organizations, several of which are identified below for anyone wishing to make memorial donations.
The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to, www.collingsfoundation.org or woundedwarriorproject.org. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.