Mark W. Hushak
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark W. Hushak, 67, of Southington passed away on June 1, 2020 at his home.

Born December 16, 1952 in Southington, he was the son of Walter Hushak of Southington and the late Ruth Hushak.

Mark was employed by Aflac Insurance Company. He was loved and respected by his colleagues and co-workers and will be greatly missed. Mark earned a Bachelor of Science and Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State College. Upon Graduation, he taught in Southington at the John F. Kennedy Middle School before embarking on a career in business. He served in a number of capacities at Miller Nissan in Fairfield, CT, before joining Aflac.

In addition to his father he leaves a brother, Dana Hushak of Naples, FL; a sister, Maureen Murphy and husband Thomas of Southington, his longtime partner, Pam Albini, three nieces, Hailey Hushak of Fairfield, CA, Mackenzie & Madison Hushak of Grand Rapids, MI, and two nephews, Stephen Hushak of Atlanta, GA, and Alex Hushak of Chicago, IL.

Mark was a lifelong resident of Southington. He played football in high school and was credited with making a game saving tackle on Thanksgiving Day, 1969, against arch rival Plainville. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman spending time hiking and camping throughout New England. Mark's study of Political Science lead him to become a history buff. He enjoyed reading historical accounts particularly of World War II. He developed a deep respect for veterans and historical preservation organizations, several of which are identified below for anyone wishing to make memorial donations.

The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to, www.collingsfoundation.org or woundedwarriorproject.org. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 12, 2020
I was shocked & deeply saddened to learn about Marks passing. I will always have fond memories of him and of us all growing up. Sincerest Condolences to all the rest of the Family. Rest In Peace Dear Cousin.
Gene Hushak
Family
June 11, 2020
Mark was my Aflac agent and was awesome at his job, he will be dearly missed. Thoughts and prayers go to Pam and his family. Melissa Cote
Melissa Cote
June 11, 2020
Mark was my Aflac agent and was awesome at his job, he will be dearly missed. Thoughts and prayers go to Pam and his family. Melissa Cote
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved