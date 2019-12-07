|
|
Marsha A. (Shute) Mancuso, 77, Wallingford, CT, born on 10/24/42 and passed away on 12/4/19, Rochester, NY, peacefully, while surrounded by family and friends.
Her career as an RN, was marked with over 40 years of compassionate care, commencing at Grace Community Hosp. in New Haven, she later retired from Park Ridge Nursing Home, Roch NY.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George E Mancuso, Jr., her nine children, grand-children, nieces and nephews.
Calling hrs 12/9, 4-7 p.m., New Comer Funeral Home, Rochester, NY. 585-288-2880. Service at St. Christopher"s Church. N. Chili. Interment-White Haven Memorial Pk. Pittsford, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019