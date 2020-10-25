Martha "Marty" Barracato, 66, of Wallingford, CT and Bolton Landing, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 23, 2020. Marty was born May 8, 1954, in Queens, New York. She was the daughter of the late Joseph L. Barracato and the late Erminia M. Barracato. Marty was a school social worker, employed by the Wallingford Board of Education, until her retirement in June 2018. Marty loved her Lyman Hall family and felt that all students needed to have a safe space to be able to discuss concerns in a comfortable environment. Marty loved being with family and friends, boating, cooking, traveling, working out, and swimming at Huddle Beach in Bolton Landing, NY. Her daughter, Alyssa Nicole Camire, survives her. Other surviving family includes her brothers Thomas (Beth) of North Wales, PA, Joseph (Mercedes) of Staten Island, NY, Michael (Janie) of Flanders, NJ and her sister Theresa Rigdon (Carl) of Clifton Park, NY. She also has eight nieces and nephews. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 29, from 2 to 4 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required.) Due to the COVID capacity restrictions, the funeral service will be private at 4 pm. Friends may attend via a livestream available at on Marty's online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lyman Hall High School, care of Jenn Castelli for the Marty Barracato Scholarship fund.