To the family and friends of Mrs.B,



Heaven has been blessed with another angel. She touched and will continue to touch the lives of many people. Anyone that met her in the duration of her life, whether it be her personal or the Lyman Hall community, knew her for her selflessness. She made everyone feel included and made everyone feel at ease in her own way with little to no effort. Even though her journey on Earth has come to an end, may we take the feelings she taught us in her life, love and peace, and reflect back on the good times. She will be missed but never forgotten.



-Celeste Rolon, Lyman Hall Class of 2016

Celeste Rolon

Student