Martha "Marty" Barracato
5/8/1954 - 10/23/2020
Martha "Marty" Barracato, 66, of Wallingford, CT and Bolton Landing, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 23, 2020. Marty was born May 8, 1954, in Queens, New York. She was the daughter of the late Joseph L. Barracato and the late Erminia M. Barracato. Marty was a school social worker, employed by the Wallingford Board of Education, until her retirement in June 2018. Marty loved her Lyman Hall family and felt that all students needed to have a safe space to be able to discuss concerns in a comfortable environment. Marty loved being with family and friends, boating, cooking, traveling, working out, and swimming at Huddle Beach in Bolton Landing, NY. Her daughter, Alyssa Nicole Camire, survives her. Other surviving family includes her brothers Thomas (Beth) of North Wales, PA, Joseph (Mercedes) of Staten Island, NY, Michael (Janie) of Flanders, NJ and her sister Theresa Rigdon (Carl) of Clifton Park, NY. She also has eight nieces and nephews. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 29, from 2 to 4 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required.) Due to the COVID capacity restrictions, the funeral service will be private at 4 pm. Friends may attend via a livestream available at on Marty's online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lyman Hall High School, care of Jenn Castelli for the Marty Barracato Scholarship fund.


Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 24, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. We are related by my father & grandparents. My dad Louis (Wally) Sangiorgio , mom was a Barracato, Anna. The tributes I read on Facebook are beautiful. She seemed to have touched many lives. May her memory be Eternal. My condolences ,
Mary Ann Sangiorgio Bosco
Mary Ann Bosco
Son
October 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this rough time mrs. B I will never forget all the fun times and the talks we had when I had a rough day or needed someone to talk to, you were a doll and helped many exp me in many way I never thought would get through some of my worst days in school. Xoxoxo love you rest well and watch over all of us always yours truly

Bethany scagnelli class of 2005!!!!!!!
Bethany Scagnelli
Student
October 24, 2020
To the family and friends of Mrs.B,

Heaven has been blessed with another angel. She touched and will continue to touch the lives of many people. Anyone that met her in the duration of her life, whether it be her personal or the Lyman Hall community, knew her for her selflessness. She made everyone feel included and made everyone feel at ease in her own way with little to no effort. Even though her journey on Earth has come to an end, may we take the feelings she taught us in her life, love and peace, and reflect back on the good times. She will be missed but never forgotten.

-Celeste Rolon, Lyman Hall Class of 2016
Celeste Rolon
Student
October 24, 2020
Martha was a great social worker. She will be missed.
Adrienne Sielaff
Friend
October 24, 2020
My heart breaks in reading this. She was a vivacious and loving person that helped so many young people. Her happy soul and spirit will live on and on through her scholarship fund. You made a difference Marty.
Donna Morris
Grandparent
October 24, 2020
Mrs. B,
You helped me so much when no one else knew how. Thank you so much for being there!
To her family:
I am so sorry for your loss. She was such an amazing, bright person who always lit up the room with her positivity! May she rest in eternal peace.
With love,
Amanda (Rossi) Sabatucci Class of 2002.
Amanda Sabatucci
Student
