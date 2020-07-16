I am heartbroken to read this. I just chatted with her a month and a half ago, determined to finally get together this summer and catch up. She was my supervisor, my teacher, and my inspiration to be the best nurse and person possible. She lead all of us with her confident and strong spirit, layered heavily with compassion and kindness. She was trustworthy, funny, and most of all kind. Marty always did the right thing, for the right reason. I never met a single person at DDS who didnt have a great deal of respect for her, well earned. My condolences to the family. Please know how loved she still is and how much shell be missed. Ingrid Hanka and family.

Ingrid Hanka

Coworker