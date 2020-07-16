1/1
Martha Fitch Donovan
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha "Marty" Fitch Donovan, passed away suddenly on July 7th, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born on September 18th 1953 to Annette and Ted Donovan in Hamden, CT.

She graduated from Hamden High School and obtained a Bachelor's of Arts in English from Wilmington College and a Master's of Science in Nursing from Yale. She began her health care career as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and continued on to provide nursing services for adults with developmental disabilities in several non-profit agencies. At the end of her career she was working as an Administrator for the ST of CT Department of Developmental Services.

Marty is predeceased by her parents Annette and Ted Donovan. She is survived by her wife and partner of 29 years, Angela Swanger, daughter Katherine Swanger and sons Derek (Bulong Ramiz-Hall) Hall and David Foreman. She is also survived by her siblings: Mark (Dianne) Donovan, Ann (David) Cote, Rachel (David Zevin) Donovan, Emily (Mark) Patton, Naomi Donovan, Greta (Frank) Kuhns, Deb (Rob) Orris, and Christopher (Sue Nofi) Donovan.

And too many cherished nieces and nephews to name, to whom she was dedicated to from the time of their births. The list of extended family and friends, that survive her are also very numerous. She will be greatly missed for her warm smile and determined spirit to live a meaningful life, giving to others at every turn.

Due to COVID-19, traditional services will not take place immediately. In substitution there will be a private service for immediate and extended family, as well as a memorial service to occur at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Moral Monday CT in Martha's name at MoralMondayCT.org website or to her granddaughter's, Kimaya, college/life fund by sending checks to UBIFCU 40A Chamberlain Highway, Kensington, CT 06037 made out to Angela Swanger with a note for "Kimaya's Fund".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
July 14, 2020
So sad to hear of Marty's passing. It was a pleasure to have known her and to have had the chance to work with her. Condolences to her friends & family.
Hope Russo
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I remember when you advocated and supported Day Program staff as we went through tough transitional moments. You always gave encouraging words of wisdom with a smile, your beautiful aura made everyone happy. You will be sorely missed.
Decymbia Fletcher
Coworker
July 13, 2020
I did not know her but I know Angie who is a power house Socially active person wit a sweet personality. I am so sorry for your loss Angie.
Douglas Peary
July 13, 2020
You will be remembered for your smile and for all you did to help others, including many who were among those needing the most help and support. Thank you for your life.
Nancy J Burton
Friend
July 13, 2020
For all your wisdom, heartfelt advice, and willingness to assist in times when I just didn't know what to do, or how to do it....Thank you Marty, you will live in our hearts forever. -Blaze
Amy Blaze
Coworker
July 12, 2020
To Marty's Family - Please accept my heartfelt condolences and prayers through this difficult time. Marty was one of the most beautiful people I had ever met, and I feel very lucky that I was able to know her through our working together at DDS. Her door was always open to anyone who wanted to talk, and she gave SO much of herself to others. She will be missed more than words can say.
Anne Coombs
Coworker
July 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss Chris and family. Have great memories of Marty from New Haven CCC. She trained me in the Main Control Center. She helped a great deal in the start of my career in Corrections. What a wonderful person, may she RIP.
Robert Carbone
Coworker
July 12, 2020
Loved her spirit , her funny stories , but mostly she was a decent person that had this ability to show us the other side of a situation during our i services . Teaching was important to her , she was reasonable and what a great laugh . So sorry for her and her family . My sympathy and condolences.
Debbie
Coworker
July 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Martys passing, She worked with me a DDN Consulting for many years, She was a wealth of knowledge and a wonderful person. She will be missed! My heart goes out to Angie and her daughter
Carol Crisci
Carol Crisci
Coworker
July 12, 2020
Thank-you Marty and Angie for being there for me.
The great memories at Ted and Annettes house just another kid hanging around New Haven Friends meeting
Cathy Day
July 12, 2020
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, their light remains." Unknown
Pati Dawes
Coworker
July 12, 2020
I am heartbroken to read this. I just chatted with her a month and a half ago, determined to finally get together this summer and catch up. She was my supervisor, my teacher, and my inspiration to be the best nurse and person possible. She lead all of us with her confident and strong spirit, layered heavily with compassion and kindness. She was trustworthy, funny, and most of all kind. Marty always did the right thing, for the right reason. I never met a single person at DDS who didnt have a great deal of respect for her, well earned. My condolences to the family. Please know how loved she still is and how much shell be missed. Ingrid Hanka and family.
Ingrid Hanka
Coworker
July 11, 2020
In loving memory of Marty, a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Joaner
Family
July 11, 2020
Marty taught me to be bold and that my voice was important, that what I had to say had value. She made everyone she came across feel special and heard...a great gift in this world. She was not afraid to think or do anything that was outside the box to help others...As a clinician in a tough field, I felt so inspired by that. Her passion for what was right and just was infectious and I am a better person having known her. I am a stronger therapist, advocate, and human because of her. I am so deeply sad that she is gone. I am so grateful...so honored to have known her. She was pure light.
Kelly Steele
Coworker
July 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Martha's passing. Thinking of Derek Hall and his family in particular. Kimaya's fund is a beautiful remembrance of your Marty.
Leslie M. Santiago
Friend
July 11, 2020
I will forever miss her generous spirit.
Wanda
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved