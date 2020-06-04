Martha Lynn DelGuidice passed unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020.Marti, as her friends and family called her, loved life and refused to let anything get her down. She was often found outdoors in her garden planting flowers. As long as there was sun in the sky Marti was outside with it. She was also an avid bird lover, and adorned her yard with countless birdhouses and decorations to attract them to where she was. Her love for the outdoors and nature was contagious, so much so that her grandson is now a bird lover and refuses to come in on nice days. Marti was a champion setback player, and lived her life like she played the game. She threw caution to the wind and had fun and made sure everyone around her was having fun too.Marti leaves behind her sons Michael and Phillip and Michael's wife Lisa as well as her grandchildren Harrison and Sloane. She also leaves behind her sisters Molly and Sally and their husbands.Marti was predeceased by her parents Don and Gloria Sulzbach and brother Don.The family would like to thank all her friends at Loring Court.There will be a private service held for Marti.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.