Martin A. Cassella, 85, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 57 years of the late Judith A. "Mickey" (McMenamin) Cassella.
He was born in Meriden, July 5, 1934, a son of the late Michael and Anna Cassella and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Marty was the owner Eastside Mobil for 35 years, a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church and a member of Civitan. Marty enjoyed canoeing and fishing at his lake house and was always present at his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and dance recitals
He is survived by his children, Chip Cassella of Wallingford, Jay Cassella and his wife, Jean of Higganum, Todd Cassella and his wife Donna, of Florida, and Tammy Cassella-Lombra and her husband George of Meriden; his grandsons, Gage Perreault, Todd Peter Cassella, Jr. and Brad Lombra; his brother, Thomas Cassella; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Kerry Cassella; and his brother, John Cassella.
Marty's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Monday, Aug 12th, from 9 to 10:45 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Alzeimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019