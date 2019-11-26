|
Mary A. Brangi, 86, of Wallingford, wife of the late James M. Brangi Sr., passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on November 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with Thyroid Cancer.
She was born in New York City on November 5, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Grillo) Zocco.
She married, became a homemaker and raised her family. She loved to cook, was an avid reader and gardener and especially love being with her family.
She is survived by her son, James M. Brangi Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Killingworth; four daughters, Cheryl B. Francesconi and her husband, Tom Sr., of Wallingford, Lori A. DeMartino of East Haven, Deborah M. Corriveau and her husband, Ernie, of South Meriden and Christina M. Brangi of Wallingford; her sister, Rose Cignatta of Meriden; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, George Zocco, and her sisters, Sadie Campo and Millie Gervasi.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 8:30 am until 9:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to the Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 26, 2019