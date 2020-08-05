Mary A. Coury, 65, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020. Mary was born in Kankakee, IL, on December 9, 1954, one of 7 brothers and sisters. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her mother: Armilla (Brouillet) Coury of Plantsville, siblings: Richard Coury (Jane) of Walpole, MA; Thomas Coury (Jackie) of New Fairfield; James Coury (Geri Izzo) of Cheshire; John Coury (Laura) of Holiday, FL and Jean Mangini (Larry) of Plantsville. Mary was predeceased by her father Halleem Coury, her brother Robert D. Coury and her sweet niece Cheryl A. Coury. Mary will be sadly missed by all of her nieces and nephews: Erika Coury, Eric Goodrich, Ray Mangini (Beth), Justin Coury, Melissa Rusate (Christopher), Christopher Coury (Carolann), Brian Coury (Haleigh DePalmer), Christine Coury (John Jasiewicz), Kelly Van Fleet (Rich); her great-nieces and nephews; Anthony, Nathan, Emma, Juliana, Charlotte and Sophia and her aunts, uncles, and cousins. Above all else, Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her best friend, her mother Millie (Armilla). They had a great devotion for each other. In addition to their loving friendship, Mary was completely devoted and cared deeply for her entire family. She had the uncanny ability to remember every birthday and anniversary of her 6 siblings, their wives and all their children. She reveled in their joy and you would always see her smiling during family celebrations. During family events, Mary would be the one with the camera ensuring pictures were taken to commemorate whatever was being celebrated. Photographing memories was a gift she enjoyed immensely, as well as, sharing them with her family. Mary graduated from Southern Connecticut State College with a Bachelor's degree in Biology. She enjoyed growing flowers and all animals in her life brought her great happiness. We pray that as she joined our Heavenly Father, that sitting beside him greeting her with love was her precious dog "Puppy". In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
