|
|
Mary A. Morganti Gagnon, 87, of Wallingford, died Monday, March 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ronald Gagnon. Mary was born in Wallingford, September 12, 1932, the daughter of the late Diego and Giovanna (LoBrutto) Morganti, who immigrated to this country from Sicily. She grew up one of eight children in an apartment behind the variety store on Colony Street. Mary loved to sing and dance-she met Ron at a dance on the Berlin Turnpike. She had a beautiful voice and into her 80s was able to kick up her leg. She often said, with a wink, "I missed my calling - singing and dancing!" A graduate of Lyman Hall High School, Mary worked for many years while raising her children as a teller at the Dime Savings Bank in Wallingford and later in the admissions office of Choate Rosemary Hall. After her children were grown, Mary took trips to Europe with Ron and journeyed to Okinawa where her son Brian was stationed in the Air Force. When Ron's health declined, she retired to care for him at home. After his death, she participated in Wallingford Senior Center activities, especially dances, and was a member of the Vintage Voices chorus. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle B. Gagnon, of South Windsor, her two sons and daughters-in-law, Stuart R. Gagnon and Karen E. Lange, of Takoma Park, MD, and Brian L. Gagnon and June Gagnon, of Abilene, TX; her seven grandchildren, Brittany, Heather, Cori, Daniel, Benjamin, Luke, Jeremy and Caroline; her six great grandchildren; her brothers, Salvatore and Angelo Morganti, both of Wallingford; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Morganti, Rosario "Lala" Morganti and John Morganti; and her sisters, Rose Blakeslee and Jennie Horkavy. Public funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 19, 2020