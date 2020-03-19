|
Mary A. Morganti Gagnon, 87, passed away on March 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald A. Gagnon. Mary was born in Meriden on September 12, 1932, the daughter of the late Diego and Giovanna (LoBrutto) Morganti. Mary resided in Wallingford and was a parishioner of The Most Holy Trinity Church. She was employed by Choate Rosemary Hall in the admissions office for many years prior to her retirement in 1995. Mary was a long standing member of the Wallingford Senior Center, loved attending the many activities, dances and was a member of the Vintage Voices Chorus. She had a beautiful voice and often would say "I missed my calling - singing and dancing". Mary also did extensive traveling throughout her life with her late husband. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle B. Gagnon, of South Windsor, her sons, Brian L. Gagnon and wife, June, of Abilene, TX and Stuart R. Gagnon and wife, Karen E. Lange, of Takoma Park, MD; her seven grandchildren, Heather, Cori, Daniel, Brittany, Benjamin, Luke, Jeremy and Caroline; her six great grandchildren; her brothers, Salvatore and Angelo Morganti, both of Wallingford; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant son, Ronald Scott Gagnon, her brothers, Charles Morganti, Rosario "Lala" Morganti, John Morganti and her sisters, Rose Blakeslee and Jennie Horkavy. A private mass of Christian burial will be offered at the Most Holy trinity church for her immediate family. A public memorial to celebrate Mary's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 19, 2020