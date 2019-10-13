The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Laurent Cemetery
1151 Hanover Ave
Meriden, CT
View Map
Mary Ann Bush, 73, wife of Kenneth Bush, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Born in Bristol, CT, on October 7, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marion Harwood Emond. She had resided in Meriden and graduated from Platt High School. Mrs. Bush was employed by Circuit WISQ in North Haven, CT, until her retirement in 1990.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Deborah Dandelski, her son, John Dandelski (Cheryl Tynan), her eight grandchildren; Jenifer Dandelski, Keith Kondracki, Ed Danielak, Robert Kundracki, Michael Rider, Collin Dandelski, Courtney Dandelski and Hunter Wogahn, seven great grandchildren; Seth Dandelski, Jasmine Davis, Joshua Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, Lucas Dandelski, Ja'Neice Lebby and Ramon Lebby, also a great-great-grandchild on the way in February. She is also survived by her siblings, Nancy Howard and her husband Bruce, Bill Emond and his with Kathy, Rick Emond and his wife Margaret, and Patricia Emond and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her son, Robert Carl Dandelski, Jr., and by her stepmother, Pat Emond.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Laurent Cemetery, 1151 Hanover Ave., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 14th from 4 to 7 p.m., at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to . For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
