Mary Ann (DiLeo) LaRosa, 89, of New Britain and formerly of Southington passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 6th at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of the late Anthony LaRosa.
She was born August 6, 1931 in Waterbury and was the daughter of the late Nunzio and Teresa (Favale) DiLeo.
Mary Ann was a member of the Southington Calendar House, the Scrabble Club and a long time Red Cross volunteer.
She is survived by her children, Linda Mattie and husband John of Farmington and David LaRosa and wife Stacy of Owings, MD; three grandchildren, Laura Rivera and husband Edwin of W. Hartford, John Mattie and wife Kristina of Berlin and Lydia LaRosa of Owings, MD; two great granddaughters, Eliana and Gabriela Rivera.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Angelo, Fred and Joseph DiLeo and four sisters, Elizabeth Triano, Carmella Perillo, Antoinette DeCarlo and Mary DiLeo.
Mary Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Rose Assisted Living for all of their kind and caring support.
A memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden.
The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com