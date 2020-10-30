1/1
Mary Ann Malmberg
1935 - 2020
Mary Ann Malmberg, 85, of Portland, Connecticut, and Derby Line, Vermont, passed away at home on October 21, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on July 25, 1935 in Barre, Vermont, the daughter of John and Alelia (Miller) Calcagni. After attending and graduating from Sheehan High School, Mary graduated from Hartford School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse caring for patients at Middlesex Hospital, Middlesex Convalescent Home and Chest Elm Convalescent Home over the course of her long and dedicated nursing career.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Herbert Malmberg; her son Robert Malmberg and both of her bothers John (Jack) Calcagni and Douglas Calcagni. She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann Palladino and her husband Michael and her son Richard Malmberg and his wife Cindy (Lancraft) Malmberg. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Erica, Debbie, Michael, Matthew, Brent and Britany, ten great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

During her retirement Mary and Herb lived in Derby Line, Vermont on Lake Memphremagog enjoying lake activities, golf and family visits. Mary loved to cook and entertain her family and friends. She will be missed by the many lives that she has touched.

Her family would like to thank Vitas Hospice care for their kindness and care giving during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to a charity of your choice. Doolittle Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements, the services will be private, but those that would like to share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
Middletown, CT 06457
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 28, 2020
We are so Sorry to hear Our Deepest Sympathy to all of you
Jason & Tara Connelly
Jason Connelly
Friend
October 25, 2020
Dear Lee Ann , Richard and family we are so sorry for the loss of Aunt Mary thinking of you with all of our love and sympathy Aunt Mary ,Nancy Art and Tim
Arthur Calcagni
Family
