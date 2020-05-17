Mary Ann Yursha
6/16/1937 - 5/13/2020
Mary Ann (nee Herceg) Yursha, 82, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan Yursha. Mary Ann was born in Hazelton, PA, June 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (ne'e Chulock) Herceg and worked many years at Everybody's Market. She later worked part time at the Yalesville Library. She was an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven where she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Society. Mary Ann was most proud as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her priority was her home and caring for her family. She enjoyed volunteer work at the Washington Street School when her children were young. She was an avid reader. She loved to write letters and cards to family and friends. She did not miss a holiday, birthday, anniversary, get well or sympathy card to everyone she loved and even many she barely knew. Her warm heart and thoughtfulness were well known. Mary Ann maintained friendships from back in her high school days. She was a dear friend to many. She is survived by her three daughters, and sons-in-law, Ann E. and Paul Lehr, Mary L. Johnston and Hans Hanson, and Juliann M. and Neil Bukowski; her three grandchildren, Jessica M. Sanchez (David), Neil "Rob" Bukowski (Mariah), and Alexis S. Bukowski; her great granddaughters, Delanney Luz Sanchez and Vivienne Louise Bukowski; her sisters, Janet Farnish and Irene Stillwell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Herceg and his wife Peg. Her family will have a private family service at The Wallingford Funeral Home. Interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 569 George St., New Haven, CT 06511. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Interment
State Veterans’ Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

15 entries
May 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mary and her family on the loss of their dear Mother, Grand mother and Great Grandmother. Mary Ann will truly be cherished and missed by all who knew her. She was always so kind to me over the years and I will miss her. May she Rest In Peace.
Vicki Wilcox
Friend
May 16, 2020
Vicki Wilcox
Friend
May 15, 2020
Susan and I always enjoyed our visits with her! A great person!
Charles Bukowski
Friend
May 15, 2020
My sympathy to Mary Ann's family. I will always remember our visits through out the years. She will be missed.
Barbara Swansinger
Friend
May 15, 2020
My condolences to Mary Ann's family. My dear friend of 68 years will be deeply missed but I'll always have 68 years of memories. God bless.
Loretta Swansinger
Friend
May 15, 2020
Rest In Peace, dear sister.
Janet Farnish
Sister
May 15, 2020

Heaven has truly been blessed by a new angel. Mary Anns kindness to all and her wonderful smile and gentle nature will be missed by everyone. Allan and Mary Ann will always be remembered as a loving couple who did everything together. They are the true meaning of a good marriage. Our church community will not be the same. May your family find peace in all the wonderful memories you have of your Mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Margaret and Stu Maybury
Margaret & Stu Maybury
Friend
May 14, 2020
Remembering our neighbor with great memories for over 30 years. Our family is thinking of yours at this time and remembering the most wonderful and pleasant people on our street -
The Cassella family - Tony, Rosie , Shirlanne.
God bless your family-
Tony Cassella
Neighbor
May 14, 2020
My condolences to Mary Anns three daughters, their spouses and families. I have fond memories of a great lady.
Michael Jarvis
Mother
May 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a wonderful lady. I worked with her at everybodys. She truly will be missed. ❤
Michele Mcmanus
May 14, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I remember MaryAnn from her volunteering at Parker Farms and supporting Yalesville Little League. My sincere sympathy.
Janis DiTota
Friend
May 14, 2020
Mary Ann was a beautiful, wonderful mother-in-law to me and beloved mother to my wife Mary. She was a treasured and cherished person in our lives. She is already sorely missed by us. Dear Mary Ann, we love you! May you rest in peace in God's glorious kingdom...you deserve it well!!!
Hans Hanson
Family
May 14, 2020
As I sit here this week having seen Mary Ann on Sunday for Mother's Day and then again on Tuesday morning, her passing comes with great sadness but it also comes with the peace of knowing that she is greatly loved. She will be dearly missed by her beloved daughter Mary and myself. Mary Ann was a wonderful Mother-in-law to me. Through it all, we cherished our time together and enjoyed each other's company every time. She will live on forever in our minds and hearts. May God Bless the soul of Mary Ann and Bless the hearts of her family.
Hans Hanson
Family
May 14, 2020
Mary Ann was such a warm sweet woman. I worked with her at Everybodys Market. She will be missed. Prayers to her family.
Donna Velardi-Poulin
Coworker
May 14, 2020
I am so sorry for the Yursha Family loss of Mary Ann. She was such a BEAUTIFUL, kind and lovely woman. I worked with her at Everybodys Market and I still remember her beautiful smile. RIP Mary Ann❤
Donna Canalia Conklin
Coworker
