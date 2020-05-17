As I sit here this week having seen Mary Ann on Sunday for Mother's Day and then again on Tuesday morning, her passing comes with great sadness but it also comes with the peace of knowing that she is greatly loved. She will be dearly missed by her beloved daughter Mary and myself. Mary Ann was a wonderful Mother-in-law to me. Through it all, we cherished our time together and enjoyed each other's company every time. She will live on forever in our minds and hearts. May God Bless the soul of Mary Ann and Bless the hearts of her family.

Hans Hanson

Family