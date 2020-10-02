1/
Mary Anne (Heaton) Kierstead
The passing of Mary Anne (Heaton) Kierstead, wife of Reid Kierstead of Back Bay, NB, occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB, on September 29, 2020. Born in Meriden, CT, on March 1, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Lillian (Curtiss) Heaton.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, in addition to her husband Reid, Mary is survived by her children: Krysten (Osborne) Justason, Jennifer Conley (Greg Burt), Kim (Ricky) Waycott and Terri (Micah) Bergey; grandchildren: Sean (Rose), Cody, Brittany (Dan), Frankie (Noah), Lauryn, Ariana (Shane) and Kaden; one great-grandchild: Rowan; her sister: Joy (Heaton) Higgins; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved sons: Timmy and Danny; one brother: Clifford.

The family would also like to express special thanks to the Eastern Charlotte Extra Mural for their kind and compassionate care shown to Mary.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533) 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Resting at St. Mark's Anglican Church, St. George, NB, with visiting on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A private family funeral will be held from the church on Friday followed by a public interment service at the St. George Rural Cemetery at 3:00 pm. In Mary's memory, donations to a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca

When attending visitation, please respect Covid-19 restrictions and follow social distancing measures. While masks will not be required to enter the church, they are recommended for the safety of the family and public.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
