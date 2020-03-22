|
Mary Theresa Bergin Plouffe, 86, passed away peacefully Friday March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Henry Plouffe. They were married for over 60 years. Mary was a graduate of West Haven High School and attended State Teachers College. She was employed by Prudential Insurance Company prior to her marriage and was an opthalmalogy assistant for Eye Associates of Milford for 30 years. She was an active member of the Ladies Guild of the Church of St. Louis and a member of her High School Reunion Committee.
Mary's kitchen door was always open and the tea and coffee ready and a pot of meatballs on the stove (she made a mean batch of meatballs for an Irish lass!). Her kitchen table was the heart of the home and a safe place for everyone. Even with the ravages of Alzheimer's disease she never lost her Irish wit or the twinkle of her blue eyes!
Mary is survived by her children, Kathryn Dumas of Meriden, Michael (Kyle) Plouffe of Wallingford, Jeanne (Robert) Prota of Branford, Maryann Laspino of Wallingford and Thomas Plouffe of West Haven. She leaves behind her pride and joys, her grandchildren, Thomas (Kriste) Dumas, Stephan Dumas, Jessica (Jeffrey) Repko, Jeffrey (Kyle) Plouffe, Dana (Aaron) Clarke, Jonathan (Ashlie) Kendall, Joseph (Michele) Prota, Matthew (Daniela) Laspino, Michelle Laspino, Erin Plouffe and Kellie Plouffe; her great grandchildren Sydney and Riley Repko, Tyler Selmecki, Ryan and Casey Plouffe, Walker Dumas, Robert and Sonny Prota and Liliana Laspino. In addition to husband Henry, Mary was predeceased by her son-in-law James Laspino and her brothers Edward, Daniel and Michael Bergin.
The family would like to thank Angela McCormick, Mary's home health aide. Special thanks to the staff of Seacrest Retirement Center for their kind and compassionate care. Thanks for treating our Mom like your own Mom. Thank you to the staff of Whitney Center especially Debbie Colberg for making Mom's final days comfortable. To her dear friend Elaine Butler who never missed a weekly visit and made our Mom laugh- thank you!
Due to the corona virus and in consideration of the wellbeing of our family and friends, sadly, services will private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website: www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 22, 2020