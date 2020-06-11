Mary Carroll Pecynski, 94, wife of the late Henry C. Peczynski, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Village of Kensington Place.
Born in Meriden on December 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Delia (Cannon) Carroll. She was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School, St. Francis School of Nursing, Boston University, University of CT and Central CT State College.
Mrs. Peczynski worked as Head Nurse at the Meriden Wallingford Hospital Surgical Division, worked as a School Nurse for the Meriden Heath Department and was a Director of Meriden City Welfare until her retirement in 1989. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church.
Mary was a board member of the Community Action Agency, a member of the Council of Community Service for Central CT., the CT Social Service Conference, was Vice Chairman of the Young Parent Advisory Committee, was Executive Board member of CALAGA ( Connecticut Association of Local Administration of General Assistance), a member of Children Services Committee of Meriden Wallingford, was a member of the Mental Health Planning Council, Inc., Advisory member of CAMPS (Cooperative Area Man-power Planning System), Member of Catholic Mother's Circle, Citizens' Advisory Board and board member and treasurer of County Alcohol Council, Inc., and member of local Chapter of AARP.
She is survived by her son, John "Jack" Peczynski, her granddaughter Sarah Jane Peczynski, a sister, Joan Carroll Milas and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Maryellen Avery and her son in law Michael Avery.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Village of Kensington Place for their kind and compassionate care given to Mary.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. There are no calling hours. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden or to a charity of one's choice. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.