Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford, CT
View Map
1931 - 2019
Mary "Dolores" DeBaise Obituary
Mary "Dolores" DeBaise, 88, of Wallingford, loving wife of 67 years to Roger DeBaise, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 after a brief illness at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wallingford on March 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Antonio and Piadade (Almeida) Dias.

Dolores was a lifelong resident of Wallingford and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended Teachers College in New Britain, worked at Colony Medical Group, and retired from Gaylord Hospital as the Director of Medical Records after 27 years of service. She was a lifelong parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church and an active member of the Mothers Circle in the 1960s. She was a loving, patient, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was always happiest when surrounded by family.

In addition to her husband, Roger, she is survived by her daughter, Ruth Howard (Jude O'Connor), of Rocky Hill; her sons, Roger DeBaise (Louise Duwell), Steven DeBaise (Susan), and David DeBaise, all of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Brian, Sara, and Emily Howard, Stephen, Matthew, and Jacqueline DeBaise, and Sandra Hoffman; her great-grandchildren, Riley Howard, Logan Cardona, Aiden, Amelia, and Analicia Rodriguez, Penelope and Samuel Howard, and Gavin Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Dias; and her nephew, Allen Dias.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Monday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19 directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to . For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
