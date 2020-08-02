Mary E. (Rizzo) Grasso, 90, of The Village At Kensington Place, 511 Kensington Ave, Meriden, CT, beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Grasso, died peacefully on July 31, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.
She was born on August 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Elena (Fonti) Rizzo.
Mary was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was dedicated to her Christian faith and attended mass regularly. She loved flowers, cooking, sewing, family gatherings, and reading. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, UConn Women's Basketball games, New York Yankees baseball games, and several local and national news broadcasts. Mary always made holidays, especially Christmas, special for her family. Her daughter Joanne's fondest childhood memory was her delicious sausage and cheese pizza and wonderful assortment of cookies, especially the pinwheels. "You are my sunshine" was a very special song to her and she loved and sang it often. She was bilingual in both Sicilian and English. She had a great memory; she remembered a large amount of phone numbers and was good in math.
She loved and cherished her family and worked tirelessly to raise five children who meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her phone calls and visits. Fond memories will live in our hearts forever.
Mary is survived by her children, James Grasso and his wife Kathy of Higganum, Michael Grasso and his wife Mary-Ann of Windsor, Joanne Grasso-Neville and her husband Anthony of Meriden, Joseph R. Grasso of Wallingford, and Mary Ellen Reid and her husband Robert of Stafford Springs; her ten grandchildren, Damion & Jen Grasso, Corey & Claire Grasso, Steven Grasso, Michelle Grasso, Melissa & Billy Passarelli, Josh Neville, Dan Neville, Jessica & Matt Reid, Alanna Neville, & Rob Reid; her five great grandchildren, Shianne, Sierra, Leo, and Simon Grasso, and Isabella Reid; her sister, Christine Fohl of Cheshire; brother-in-law Angelo Grasso & wife Jenny of Middletown, brother-in-law John Grasso & wife Denise of Higganum, & sister-in law Lucille Grasso of Cromwell, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Rizzo and his wife Jeannette Rizzo of Southington, and dear friends Josephine and Bob Wells.
Mary's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 4 pm until 7 pm. Private mass at 10 am at St, Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden, CT. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Arthritis Foundation
, or Macular Degeneration Foundation.