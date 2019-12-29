|
|
Mary E. Swiatek, 102, beloved sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 after a brief illness at MidState Medical Center.
Born on September 9, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Karolina (Gura) Swiatek. Mary was a lifelong resident of Meriden, she attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Mary worked at Contelco and Manning and Bowman until she left to care for her mother. Mary loved cooking and homemaking. She was especially interested in all the happenings of her family and called everyone who helped her, her angels. Mary was a sweet, gentle and caring woman who will be greatly missed.
Ms. Swiatek is survived, foremost, by her devoted sister Victoria, with whom she lived for over 99 years; eleven nieces and nephews: Roger Swiatek (Kitty) of Myrtle Beach, SC, John Bonds (Lee) of Cupertino, CA, Robert Swiatek (Christine) of Plainville, CT, Gerald Swiatek (Candace) of Plantsville, CT, Susan Hesseltine (Bruce) of Meriden, CT, Patricia Butler (George) of Meriden, CT, Lynda Yanes of Meriden, CT, Mary J. Bacote (James C. Nelson, Sr.) of Meriden, Nola Warnecke of Basalt, CO, David Swiatek of West Haven, CT and Gavin Swiatek (Caren) of Hillsborough, NJ. She was predeceased by six sisters: Julia, Amelia "Minnie", Solomea "Sally", Irene, infant sisters Mary and Magdalenna; three brothers: John, Paul and Stanley Swiatek and a nephew, Philip Dancause.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Mary Swiatek may be made to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 28, 2019