Mary "Penny" (Bellas) Economopoulos Marino, 91, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Herbert Marino, passed away peacefully, March 2, 2019 at Masonicare.



She was born in Albertson, New York on September 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Louis and Demeter (Versus) Bellas.



She worked as a waitress and hostess for many years at her brother's restaurant, Jimmy's Backyard in Port Washington, NY. She resided there much of her life where she would enjoy many of her days off fishing in the Long Island Sound with her husband, Herbie. Some of her boat mishaps will be family memories forever. After many years in the restaurant business, she was a loving nanny to several families where she was affectionately known as YiaYia to all. Some of her favorites, other than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were: New York Yankees, a good pasta dish, after school Oreos, casino slot machines, Cutty Sark Scotch, Judge Judy and eating seafood, especially a lobster roll, in Bayshore.



She is survived by her son, Nicholas Economopoulos and his wife, Susan of Wallingford, CT; her daughter, Elaine Hass and her husband, Edwin of Bayshore, NY; her grandchildren, Christina (Steve) Madancy, Lynn (Dave Behun) Economopoulos, Nichol (Jon) Whitehouse, Shanice Green, James (Tayler) Economopoulos, Alison Marie Hass, and Edwin Hass III; and six great-grandchildren; Kayce, Dorothy, Marielle, Olive, Henry, and Cora.



Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. with a prayer service to follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be private. "YiaYia's" family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers at Masonic Ramage 6 for the affectionate love and care she received in her final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Pink Ladies' Sisters for Hope Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 682, Wallingford, CT 06492.