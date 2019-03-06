The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Economopoulos Marino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Bellas) Economopoulos Marino


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary (Bellas) Economopoulos Marino Obituary
Mary "Penny" (Bellas) Economopoulos Marino, 91, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Herbert Marino, passed away peacefully, March 2, 2019 at Masonicare.

She was born in Albertson, New York on September 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Louis and Demeter (Versus) Bellas.

She worked as a waitress and hostess for many years at her brother's restaurant, Jimmy's Backyard in Port Washington, NY. She resided there much of her life where she would enjoy many of her days off fishing in the Long Island Sound with her husband, Herbie. Some of her boat mishaps will be family memories forever. After many years in the restaurant business, she was a loving nanny to several families where she was affectionately known as YiaYia to all. Some of her favorites, other than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were: New York Yankees, a good pasta dish, after school Oreos, casino slot machines, Cutty Sark Scotch, Judge Judy and eating seafood, especially a lobster roll, in Bayshore.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas Economopoulos and his wife, Susan of Wallingford, CT; her daughter, Elaine Hass and her husband, Edwin of Bayshore, NY; her grandchildren, Christina (Steve) Madancy, Lynn (Dave Behun) Economopoulos, Nichol (Jon) Whitehouse, Shanice Green, James (Tayler) Economopoulos, Alison Marie Hass, and Edwin Hass III; and six great-grandchildren; Kayce, Dorothy, Marielle, Olive, Henry, and Cora.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. with a prayer service to follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be private. "YiaYia's" family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers at Masonic Ramage 6 for the affectionate love and care she received in her final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Pink Ladies' Sisters for Hope Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 682, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now