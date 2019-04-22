The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Mary DiPasquale
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Mary Ellen DiPasquale Obituary
Mary Ellen DiPasquale, 78, loving wife, mother, and grandmother died peacefully at home on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Mary Ellen was born in Meriden, March 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Raymond Dunlop and Helen (Brookes) Dunlop. She married Thomas DiPasquale on Nov. 4, 1961 and settled in Wallingford in 1972. She sacrificed her career as an LPN to raise her six children as a stay-at-home mom, where she excelled as a PTO President, team mom, Girl Scout Leader, and taxi driver. She went back to work as a nurse; Mary Ellen had a distinguished career in a variety of healthcare settings. She was very proud to have established and run the first adult-daycare at the Curtis Home in Meriden, Conn. In her retirement years, Mary Ellen most enjoyed watching her 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren grow.

Mary Ellen is survived by her six children, Daniel (Marianne) DiPasquale, Deanna (Joseph) Ferry, Marcy DiPasquale, all of Wallingford, Melissa (James) Ferland, of Berlin, Douglas (Abigail) DiPasquale, of Maine, and Matthew (Jessica) DiPasquale of Wallingford; 13 grandchildren, Danielle, William (Bianca), Thomas, Madison, Austin, Mia, Emma, Abigail, Jacob, Olivia, Evangeline, Nathan, and Alaina; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Callie, and Landan. Mary Ellen is also survived by her sister, Judy Saver, of Windsor, Colo.; and brother, Raymond Dunlop, of Pompano Beach, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, in December 2018.

While her passing was unexpected, her lifetime devotion to her family and friends will endure.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, April 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m. in The Wallingford Funeral Home. Interment in Walnut Grove Cemetery will be private.

Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 21, 2019
Download Now