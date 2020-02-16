|
|
Mary "Gertrude" Godburn, 95, of South Meriden, loving wife of 76 years to William Godburn, passed away peacefully, February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Oxford, Mississippi on December 26, 1924, a daughter of the late James and Thelma (Brummit) Fuller.
"Gert" met William when he was stationed at the University of Mississippi prior to being sent to England during WW II. "Gert" was a home economics major. She also had enjoyed playing girls' basketball in high school and although she really couldn't see well during her later years, always watched every UCONN Womens' basketball game on TV. She and "Bill" were both avid Boston Red Sox fans and have a brick in the Tim Wakefield section of Fenway Park.
"Gert" was a devoted wife and mother and most enjoyed time spent with her family. She worked as a teacher's aide for the Meriden Public School System for many years and adored the special education students she helped. She was a very active member of the South Meriden community. In addition to being a Cub Scout leader she was active with the Hanover School PTA while her sons were in school. Additionally she was instrumental in forming a library for South Meriden during the 70's and was a loyal member and past President of the Rachel Rebekah Lodge No. 2, a woman of faith.
In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by son Gerald Timothy, his wife Beth and their children Kevin (Jessica) and Lauren (Christian) Milert, and Kevin and Jess's children Jonah and Amelia; son Peter and his wife Faye, and son David and his wife Carmella and their child, Ryan. She was predeceased by her sister, Sue, her brother Billy "BJ" and her younger sister Jimmie Louise, and many nieces and nephews.
Gertrude's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. Wallingford, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4 pm until 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 am directly at Holy Angel's Church in South Meriden. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallinfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020