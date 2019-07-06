Mary H. (Wolkowicz) Olszewski, 102, beloved wife of sixty-seven years to the late Francis S. Olszewski, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Masonicare. Born in Meriden on June 23, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bernice (Tomasic) Wolkowicz. She was employed by International Silver filling many rolls from clerical to manufacturing. Mary was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



She is survived by her two sons, Frank (Tina) Olszewski of Wallingford and Patrick (Anne) Olszewski of Middlefield; her two grandchildren, Michael (Tina) Olszewski of Rockfall and David (Kirsten) Olszewski of Durham; her five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Cole, Madeleine, Olivia and Audrey; one sister, Irene Church of Meriden; one brother, Edwin Wolkowicz of Meriden and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Bernice Cossette and Tessie Ostasiewski.



The funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church, 82 Akron Street, Meriden for a Mass of Christian burial. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be private in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden on Monday, July 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019