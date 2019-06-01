Mary Baksa, 89, departed this life peacefully on May 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John Baksa, a long-time teacher and driving instructor, for 57 years.



Mary was born in Bridgeport on April 16, 1930 to the late Angelo and Paulina (Marchi) Turrini. After marrying, she moved to Wallingford where she was a lifelong resident. She was a wonderful, kind person who never spoke poorly of anyone. She was happy with the simple things in life and was always polite and graceful.



Mary is survived by her children: Eileen Deckler and her husband David, John Baksa and his wife Holly, and Julie Hipp all of Wallingford; her grandchildren: Paul Hipp, Emily Baksa, Hilary Baksa and Jeffrey Baksa; her sisters: Rita Campbell and Joann Kanawall; sisters-in-law: Marlene Turrini and Mary Turrini. She was predeceased by her brothers: Ernie Turrini and Angelo Turrini; and her sister Ann Ventricelli.



The family will receive visitors on Sunday, June 2nd from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony Street, Wallingford, with interment to follow at In Memoriam Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. It is suggested that contributions in her memory be directed to Autism Spectrum and Resources Connecticut, 101 N. Plains Industrial Rd., Wallingford. Published in The Record-Journal on June 1, 2019