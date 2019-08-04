The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 E. Main St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Papallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Brown Papallo


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Brown Papallo Obituary
MaryJane (Brown) Papallo, 94, wife of the late Joseph F. Papallo Sr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Born in Meriden on Jan. 31, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Arlene Brown. She had resided in Wallingford for 74 years. Mary Jane enjoyed spending quality time with her family and her beloved cat, Bailey.

She was the beloved mother of daughters, Donna Hoth (Edward), of Florida, and Debbie Papallo (Teri) of Bristol, Conn.; and son, Joseph F. Papallo Jr. (Laura). She also leaves five granddaughters, two grandsons, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, James V. Papallo.

Family and friends are invited to call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now