MaryJane (Brown) Papallo, 94, wife of the late Joseph F. Papallo Sr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Born in Meriden on Jan. 31, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Arlene Brown. She had resided in Wallingford for 74 years. Mary Jane enjoyed spending quality time with her family and her beloved cat, Bailey.
She was the beloved mother of daughters, Donna Hoth (Edward), of Florida, and Debbie Papallo (Teri) of Bristol, Conn.; and son, Joseph F. Papallo Jr. (Laura). She also leaves five granddaughters, two grandsons, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, James V. Papallo.
Family and friends are invited to call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019