John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church
84 Franklin St.
Meriden, CT
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church
84 Franklin St
Meriden, CT
Mary Jane Robinson


Mary Jane Robinson Obituary
Mary Jane Robinson, 66, wife of Abraham Robinson, Sr., died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. Born in Southington on August 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William S. Watkins, Sr. and Tressie M. Watkins. She had resided in Meriden and graduated from Hamden High School's G.E.D. program. Mary was employed by Allnex for 30 years and retired on February 21, 2018.

Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her two sons, Darin A. Robinson, Sr. and Marcus J. Robinson, Sr.; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Holly Gomez and her husband Mike; and her three brothers, William Watkins, Jr. and James and Harold Brown.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 84 Franklin St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church prior to the service from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
