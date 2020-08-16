1/
Mary L. Kinstler
1932 - 2020
Mary L. Kinstler, 88, wife of the late Raymond Kinstler, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. Born in Prospect, CT on June 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica Raudis. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church of Meriden. She retired from CBT as head cashier. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching especially her hummingbirds. Mary was predeceased by her three sisters, Rose, Isabelle and Florence and her three brothers, William, John and Joseph. Mary was loved and will be greatly missed by the people she considered her extended family.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Rd, Meriden. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
